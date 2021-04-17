



The All Progressives Congress (APC), said Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has proven without any iota of doubt that he is very vindictive and uncaring in his service as the number one citizen.

APC through its party Spokesman, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke said that it was shocked that the governor is still quarrelling over votes cast in the last general election.

“The governor was in Etche on Friday. This Governor stood in front of the Etche people and told them he will not develop the Akpa road that he promised because he did not obtain sufficient votes from them in the last election of 2019.

“We believe that as a State and as a people, we ought to leave everything pertaining to the 2019 general elections in the past and march forward.





“Wike is not only a governor of those who voted him to power. He is a Governor of all Rivers people.

“We are shocked that Governor Nyesom Wike could flagrantly display strong hatred, disdain and disrespect for the people of Etche on their own soil.

“Given how the governor reacted in Etche, an oil-bearing ethnic nation which is a major food basket, we can now fully understand why the same Governor chose at a moment of great indiscretion to say “ntoor” to Rivers people in the public place.

APC said: “The governor’s demeanor and the utterances that he made while in Etche have proven that he is outrightly uncaring, vindictive and sectional.

“He has demonstrated unequivocally that this governor who lays claims to being a democrat can not be trusted to unite the Rivers people.”