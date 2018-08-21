The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of desperation in his attempt to stop the release of the results of last weekend’s Port Harcourt State Constituency III by-election.

A statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Chris Finebone, alleged that the governor and his associates had made several efforts to get a judge to grant an injunction to stop the release of the results of the election.

The APC called on judges it claimed were yet to be approached to emulate those who had so far been approached and rejected the entreaties.

The APC said: ”So far, all the judges approached to execute the scheme have politely turned it down. The APC salutes the courage of these judges. We call on those yet to be contacted to emulate their colleagues and turn down an attempt by the government to abuse the judicial system.

“The APC believes that despite the threats being made against those judges who have refused to be dragged into the matter, the judges of the State Judiciary, as noble men and women, will continue to display this kind of uncommon bravery and strict adherence to the tenets of the hallowed profession of dispensing justice without fear or favour.

“We urge Gov. Nyesom Wike and the PDP in Rivers State to abandon their evil agenda meant to, once again, drag the judiciary into the murky political waters of the State.”