<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, have asked the Court of Appeal in Abuja to reverse the majority judgment given on March 22 this year by the state election tribunal.

The tribunal had, by a majority judgment of two members, voided the election of Oyetola, pronounced Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) winner and asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him a certificate of return.

In a 39-ground notice of appeal filed by their team of lawyers, led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the APC and Oyetola faulted the majority judgment, given by Justices Peter Obiora and Anyinla Gbolagunte, on the grounds that it was perverse, replete with contradictions and not supported by evidence led by the petitioners.

APC and Oyetola want the Court of Appeal to uphold their appeal, set aside the majority judgment and dismiss the October 16, 2018 petition by PDP and Adeleke.