The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, has described the victory of the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, at the Appeal Court as a true reflection of the overwhelming wishes of Ogun people, freely expressed in the March 9 governorship election.

The party equally said the dismissal of the appeal filed by the Allied People’s Movement (APM) by the Appellate Court was a reaffirmation of the divine mandate given to Abiodun.

The four-member panel of Court of Appeal, Ibadan on Monday, upheld the election of Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The panel in the unanimous judgment, delivered by Justice Mohammed Ambi-Usi Danjuma, who stood in for the head of the panel, Justice Abubakar Yahyah, dismissed the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of Allied People’s Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade, for lack of merit.

Akinlade had dragged the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the first respondent and Governor Abiodun as second respondent, before the Court of Appeal following the judgment of Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, that also dismissed the petition of Akinlade.

But giving the position of the party on the judgement during a press briefing at the APC secretariat in Abeokuta, the Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye, stated that “the judgement would put to an end to the side distractions of this budding political association touting unmerited mandate.

“We wish to express our profound appreciation to the people of Ogun State, not only for the given mandate, but also for the support they have continued to give to the Abiodun-led administration. Same goes for the mass media. This unconditional support, we assure, will not be taken for granted.

“In line with the campaign promise of the governor, the administration has been running and will continue to run an inclusive government. It therefore behoves politicians and non-politicians who genuinely desire the peace and progress of our dear state to join hands with our governor, who believes in politics without bitterness,” Oladunjoye submitted.