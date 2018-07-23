The Reformed-All Progressives Congress on Sunday berated the Buhari administration, saying it is not a promise keeper.

It said, “This government is never a promise keeper and some of the promises contained in the manifestos of the APC have been jettisoned.

“The President, who has held himself in the inner sanctuary of the Presidential Villa is all of a sudden, opening his doors to one meeting or the other all in the name of re-election.

“Just to make the point that it is too late in the day; the train has left the station. Leopards cannot change their spots no matter how much one tries to tame them.”

The R-APC urged its members to remain steadfast and resolute in defending their rights and taking the appropriate action in defence of democracy.

It stated, “This democracy must survive on ethical grounds and not on lawlessness and exclusion. It must provide a level playing field for all participants. Those who prevented some persons from visiting their states in the name of politics have suddenly realised that they need the services and support of those persons.

“They are now pleading; ready to submit to all demands. Who does not know that won’t work because examples have shown that political agreements are often observed in the breach.”

The group told its members nationwide that it was still maintaining its stand against the APC “and no amount of carrots, intimidation and harassment can dissuade us in our shared commitment to rescue this democracy.”

However, there were indications that the APC on Sunday met with the leaders of the R-APC, including Alhaji Buba Galadima.

A top member of the APC, who confided in one of our correspondents in Abuja, said the APC delegates led by the National Chairman, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, met Galadima at the residence of a former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, very early on Sunday.

The aggrieved members of the APC had after the national convention of the party formed a faction they called R-APC. They had alleged marginalisation and injustice by the APC against them.

But Oshiomhole had in an interview with journalists said there was no faction in the APC.