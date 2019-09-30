<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State and brother of one of the governorship aspirants in the just concluded APC governorship primaries, Prince Adonba Amgbare, has said since the party has no future in the state, it cannot win the November 16, 2019, governorship election.

Prince Amgbare who led over 200 of his supporters in Ward 11 in Sagbama Local Government Area to defect to the PDP at the weekend, said Bayelsans could not afford to experiment governance with David Lyon, the APC candidate, who he said did not have what it took to lead the state.

He said he joined PDP because APC was “a party of deceit” which did not have any good thing to offer, urging his teeming supporters to queue behind PDP and its governorship candidate.

He advised his kinsmen not to fall victims of the antics of the APC which according to him were already dead on arrival.

He promised to work “tirelessly” with the leadership of the party to ensure PDP wins in the November 16, gubernatorial election.

The state PDP Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tobi Ebidimie, while receiving the defectors, said they had chosen the right path.

Mr. Ebidimie said the PDP was the only party in Bayelsa that could win elections.