Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state has stated that the APC-led government in the state has fulfilled its campaign promises in three key areas such as agriculture, health, and education.

Even though decried of poor posture of the state’s IGR base, assuring to evolve measures to expand the state’s economic base for effective service delivery.

Speaking on the occasion of this year’s “Democracy Day” stated “this administration embraced the federal government Social Intervention Programme, and leveraged on our experience with developing our own initiative to become the most successful state in both the cash transfer and Home Grown School Feeding Programme where we have over 42,000 cash transfer beneficiaries in only nine LGA’s with a target of 140,000 across the state in the next few months.

“Agriculture being the bedrock of our administration, we have increased our budgetary allocation to Agriculture by 210 per cent, and expanded Fadama cultivation from 40,000 to 120,000 hectares. We developed an Agricultural master plan for the medium to long term with a bias for private sector participation to attract the much needed investment.

“To combat erosion and desertification, the Ministry of Environment produced 7.5 million seedlings from 2015 to date which include indigenous local trees that were in danger of becoming extinct through massive deforestation.

“In areas of flood control, drainages and culverts is on-going with projects in Galamawa, Garu, Hadejia, Maigatari, Ashuran Ciroma in Kafin Hausa, Sabon Gari in Birnin Kudu, Sagu in Buji among others.

“On the Health sector, we abolished the Gunduma system we inherited and set up a primary Health are Agency to conform with the National Health Act. We have built 31 PHCs away from achieving a one healthcare facility per ward target of the Federal Government policy.

“This in addition to two specialist hospitals being constructed at a cost of over three Billion Naira, and upgrading construction of three new general hospitals, renovation and re-equipping of several more and upgrading of basic health centers.

“On Education, we began by paying off a backlog of two years contribution to the UBE scheme unlocking federal counterpart funding for basic education, and followed up with a N9.8 billion Naira capital spending to construct and upgrade 4,520 number of classrooms, 411 toilets cubicles, six administrative blocks and the provision of 67,659 sets of pupils furniture, 3,416 sets of teachers furniture, 188 staff houses, and four hostel blocks and 79 hand pumps were also provided.”