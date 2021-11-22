Politics

APC fixes February for convention

November 22, 2021
Agency
A suppoter tries to display All Progressives Congress (APC) party flag on a pole, during incumbent President Mohammadu Buhari's presidential campaign rally at the Sanni Abacha Stadium in Kano, on January 31, 2019. - Buhari has flag off campaign in Kano, the commercial nerve centre of northern Nigeria to seek re-election at the forthcoming February polls. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

President Muhammadu Buhari is favourably disposed to February 2022 as ideal date to hold the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Atiku Bagudu, has said.

The governor said this after a closed door meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convemtion Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as well as Governor Mohammed Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State.

Bagudu said the month was chosen to enable the four outstanding states conclude their congresses and festivities in December.

While contributing, Buni said no specific date was chosen because of the need to write the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and consult all stakeholders.

