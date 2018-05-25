The All Progressives Congress (APC) has explained why the National Convention date was changed from June 2 to June 23.

The APC had, hitherto, settled for June 2 for its National Convention as contained in a notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); but many members reportedly pushed for the new date in view of the ongoing Ramadan fast which will be concluded before June 23.

This decision according to the party followed the approval of a request by the National Convention Committee chaired by the Governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Abubakar.

Mr Abubakar had revealed during the inauguration of its sub-committees on Wednesday the new date for the convention which was then confirmed by the party in a statement on Thursday night.

In the statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party added that the inauguration of new party executives will subsequently hold on June 25.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled the National Convention for Saturday, June 23. Inauguration of new Party executives will subsequently hold on June 25,” the release noted.