Former Deputy Governor and governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Prof. Kolakpo Eleka, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Ekiti people.

Eleka, who was at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat to submit his nomination and expression of interest forms for the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election, added that there’s need to bring out the state from its status of civil servant state to the committee of commercially and industrial viable state.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the submission, the former deputy governor said, “the current APC government in Ekiti state has failed the people of Ekiti state. In the area of infrastructural development, the roads they are constructing, before they even finish constructing, the road is already collapsing.

“Ekiti people are yearning for a government that will be at home, a governor that will be ready to listen to the people and a governor that is ready to show leadership, adding that “APC has failed the state, they have underperformed.”

Speaking on his agenda for the state, Prof. Eleka said: “My agenda covers a certain area which I call the shield agenda. My agenda is rebuilding the broken walls and discovering new grounds. Ekiti state is more or less like a landlocked state. Our economy in Ekiti state today is nothing to write home about.

“There is a need to bring out Ekiti state from this status of civil servant state to the committee of commercially and industrial viable state where we will be able to generate a lot of internal revenue and use those revenues judiciously to develop the state, encourage investors to come in so that we don’t continuously rely on allocation from the federal government always.

“If we are able to make Ekiti state investment-friendly and launch it into the committee of an economically and industrially viable state, then I believe Ekiti state is going to get there by the grace of God.

“We have the potential, we have the comparative advantage in agriculture. If we explore this avenue, we are going to get the best.”

On his relationships with the former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose and why he’s supporting another candidate, Eleka, who deputized Fayose, when he was the governor said that he holds him in high esteem, adding that Fayose has a constitutional right to support any aspirant he desires.

He said: “His Excellency, Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose is a good leader and we will always hold him in high esteem as our leader. I served under him as deputy governor for four years and there was no single day we had any quarrel, any disagreement. Today there could be differences in interest, but there is nothing like in-fighting there is nothing like a quarrel.

“He has a constitutional right to support any aspirant he desires. He may have his own reasons and you cannot take that away from him. I also have the constitutional right to make a decision to contest.

”My self and Fayose remain members of one family, he is my leader and remains my leader and we will continue to work together in harmony. So there is no quarrel, it’s is individual interest that differs and we are going to work together as a united family.