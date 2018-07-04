A new faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged in Abuja.
The new faction is named reformed APC (R-APC)
Buba Galadima has been named as the Chairman of R-APC.
The new faction is made up of aggrieved members of the APC, mostly from the National Assembly.
They are currently in a meeting in Abuja and will later brief journalists on their future in the party.
