A new faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged in Abuja.

The new faction is named reformed APC (R-APC)

Buba Galadima has been named as the Chairman of R-APC.

The new faction is made up of aggrieved members of the APC, mostly from the National Assembly.

They are currently in a meeting in Abuja and will later brief journalists on their future in the party.