



The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that it would extend the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise in order to ensure that nobody is left behind.

The ongoing membership drive which started on February 9, is expected to be carried out in two weeks.

However, it is now likely to be extended following complaints of insufficient registration materials across the state.

The Governor of Niger State and Chairman of the Membership Revalidation and Registration Committee, Mr. Abubakar Sani Bello, disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, after a closed-door meeting with aggrieved party chieftains from Delta State over the ongoing registration exercise.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State, Labour and Productivity, Mr. Festus Keyamo; the Governorship candidate of the party, Chief Great Ogboru; former governorship aspirant, Chief Otega Emethor; former House of Representatives member, Hon. Halim Agoda and the State Chairman of the party, Prophet Jones Erue.

The Senate Deputy President, Senate Ovie Omo-Agege was however absent at the meeting which also had all the National Registration Committee members in attendance.





Keyamo had in a letter to the party leadership on Wednesday warned the state chairman, Mr. Jones Erue, against influencing the exercise.

He asked the committee chairman to ensure fairness and equity in the nomination of coordinators across the factions in the party so as to enable a smooth process.

The state chapter of the APC has been embroiled in a leadership crisis with different factions arising from the camps of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Keyamo and Great Ogboru.

Bello, while briefing journalists after the meeting stated: “Well, overall, the registration is going on well. I was in Ogun, I have been receiving reports from other zones and the major complaint is that the number of materials which is about 100 per unit is too small. But I have made complaints to the National Headquarters and more materials will be provided for those local governments or units that need more material.

“So, basically nobody will be left behind. So, there is no need for any squabble or any problem. We will do it even after two weeks if we don’t finish, we will continue.”Bello said they were able to agree on a workable method to move the party forward.