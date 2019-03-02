



The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kogi West senatorial district has alleged the state chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of rigging last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly election in the area.

The party after a review of the exercise, in which the PDP and a fringe political party won the Senate and House of Representatives seats, across the Kogi West Senatorial district, vowed to rectify what it described as an anomaly.

The APC won in the other two senatorial districts; Kogi East and Kogi Central.

The review document released on Saturday in Lokoja, the state capital, and signed by the Alhaji Isah Taufiq, Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kogi State chapter, expressed their “agony” over the poll outcome.

“We note with dismay, the uninspiring performance from the senatorial polls results from Kogi West. We however promise to brace up and take a firm decision to correct the anomalies of the past in the next coming State Assembly election.

“We discovered that was massive rigging by PDP in our area. We must demonstrate the agony and frustration we bear over leadership failures in Kogi West. We therefore tender unreserved apology to the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, over the last presidential and National Assembly Elections.

“We are meeting to restrategize on making sure we come victorious in the upcoming elections. We also apologize to our colleagues from the other senatorial districts particularly the Chief of Staff, Hon. Edward Onoja, for the unfounded allegations against his person.

“On a final note, having tendered apology to all concerned, we call on all APC members in the state, all stakeholders and all political appointees, to desist from passing blames and abuses across board against each other. We are to be in unity and not display our ignorance in the public any further,” it read.