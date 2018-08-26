The Ogun State chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Dr. Gbolade Osinowo, has likened the ruling All Progressives Congress to an expired drug which ‘no sane person’ will want to take.

He said this on Friday at the party’s secretariat located at Agbeloba area in Abeokuta while briefing journalists about the ADC congresses.

While the wards’ congresses had held in the 236 wards across the state, he said that those of the local government areas and the states would follow subsequently.

Talking about the economic situation in the country, he explained that from records, the foreign direct investment into the country had dropped, while many Nigerians had continued to lose their jobs.

He also described the congresses as the first step to victory for the party in the 2019 governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, House of Assembly and local government elections in the state.

He said the ADC would provide responsible and responsive opposition till the party is able to take over in 2019.

He said, “I assure Ogun residents and Nigerians that the leadership of ADC at the state and national levels is set to provide a responsible and responsive opposition, till we take over in 2019.

“This is against the alarming scenario of the unyielding actions, unemployment, economic lull, insecurity created by the ruling party that has failed to admit its failure to deliver the professed ‘change’.

“The first-hand feelers from the electorate and residents indicate that a significant number of them are disillusioned with the style of governance adopted by the ruling party in the state and determined to seek alternative platform.

“A lot of civil servants, artisans and investing public are tired of poverty inflicted on the people by the ruling party, they described as an expired drug and they can’t wait for ADC to subvert it.”

He assured that with the success of the congresses, ADC would provide the right leadership, governance and discipline in the state, if elected into various elective offices, as women and youth would be accorded significant places in governance.

“Our reorganisation is in line with the party’s commitment to developing a sustainable political platform to serve as a model in the country that will produce credible leaders, who will take Nigeria to its preferred destination,” Osinowo added.