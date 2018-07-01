The Elders Advisory Forum of the All Progressives Congress has advocated for the inclusion of Plateau State in the beneficiaries of the North East Reconstruction Funds.

The Plateau State Chairman of the forum, Captain M. Din (retd), who made this call in reaction to the recent invasion on some communities in the state, leaving scores death, maintained that the reconstruction funds would help the people and communities ravaged.

Din commended Governor Simon Lalong’s commitment towards the restoration of peace to the State within the past three years and cautioned citizens against utterances capable of aggravating the situation in the state.

He said the forum is deeply disturbed by the recent attacks on innocent civilians in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Mangu, Bokkos and other parts of Plateau State by herdsmen.

He said: “We wish to commend the the plateau state government for the immediate steps taken to bring the situation under control. We also commend the security agencies for the decisive measures take to stem the tide is f carnage witnessed during the attacks.”

The forum also extended its gratitude to community and religious leaders and Vice President Yemi Osibanjo for the roles played in ensuring that peace returns to the state.

Din said: “We call on relevant agencies to review the security architecture in the state in such that those who justified the recent attacks on innocent citizens are picked up and made to face the full wrath of the law.”