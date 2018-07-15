The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the people of Ekiti State have demonstrated their trust in the party’s candidate, Kayode Fayemi’s ability to deliver on his campaign promises.

The APC on Sunday congratulated Mr. Fayemi for emerging the winner of the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Mr. Fayemi defeated the Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Kolapo Olusola of the PDP, and others in the race to succeed Governor Ayodele Fayose.

He won in 11 out of the 16 Local Government Areas of the state, polling 197,459 votes, and edging out his closest rival Olusola who got 178,121 votes by 19,338 votes.

In a statement by the APC’s Spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, “Mr. Fayemi ran an effective and positive campaign focused on his agenda of rebuilding the economy of the state and returning its lost values of integrity, prudence, and decency”.

The party also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, local and international observers, as well as other stakeholders, for their admirable role in making the Ekiti gubernatorial election one in which the people’s will has prevailed.

“We thank the Ekiti electorate for voting en masse for our Party’s candidate. This is a demonstration of their trust and confidence in Mr. Kayode Fayemi’s ability to deliver on his campaign promises and a rejection of the crude and pedestrian politics of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We assure the people of Ekiti, and indeed all Nigerians, that our Party is best placed to move the country forward and resolve the seemingly intractable problems that have held us back”.