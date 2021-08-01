APC: Ekiti congress ‘overwhelmingly peaceful’

The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the ward congresses held in the state on Saturday were “overwhelmingly peaceful” across the state, contrary to “misleading media reports.”

In a statement by Elder Sam Oluwalana, the Director, Media and Communications, Caretaker Committee of the party in the state, the party said the peaceful conduct of the exercise was a demonstration of the party’s commitment to the principles and practice of democracy, “as our members trooped out peacefully to elect executives of the party in the 177 wards in the state.”

It, however, cited an “isolated case of violence” that occurred around the venue of the congress in Ward 10, Ado-Ekiti, which resulted in the death of one person.

The statement reads: “It is incontrovertible that the congress in the ward was peacefully concluded, followed by a celebration. Afterwards, there was a disagreement between two individuals around the venue on a matter totally unconnected to the congresses, which led to a fight and the unfortunate demise of one of them.”

The party said it had credible information that the incident happened long after the congress had been concluded, and was not connected to the conduct or outcome of the exercise.

It commiserated with the family of the deceased and assured the authorities of its cooperation in their investigations.

According to the party, in most of the wards across the state, members and stakeholders chose their leaders by consensus after extensive consultations and came out to affirm their choices at the designated congress venues.

In other wards, where consensus could not be reached, it said, there were free and fair elections in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

“There were no instances of parallel congresses anywhere in the state, and the entire exercise was conducted under the supervision of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies.”

It congratulated all members of APC Ekiti for an overwhelmingly peaceful and successful exercise.

The party also debunked insinuations being peddled about a purported clash between supporters of Governor Kayode Fayemi and supporters of the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the state.

“Our respected national leader is well known to have contributed to the growth of the party in Ekiti State and the entire country, and we as a party are aware of the very cordial relationship between Asiwaju Tinubu and Governor Fayemi.

“Conflict entrepreneurs are advised to look elsewhere for a different narrative to bolster their divisive tendencies, and not fan embers of discord where there is none,” it added.

It advised any genuinely aggrieved party member to seek redress through the party’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms, “and to desist from sponsoring false media narratives that are injurious to our collective interests,” it said.