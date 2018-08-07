Kassim Afegbua, spokesman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), says the the Department of State Services (DSS) has become the armed wing of the ruling party.

In a statement on Wednesday, he described the blockade of the national assembly by DSS as a desperate action by the APC to unseat Senate President Bukola Saraki.

On Tuesday, DSS operatives blocked all entrances to the national assembly.

Afegbua said the blockade has permanently left a gory scar on the country’s democracy, asking Acting President Yemi Osibanjo to sack Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police.

Osinbajo had earlier direct the sack of Lawal Daura, acting director-general of the DSS.

“At what point did we descend to this level of unruly behaviour and sheer political hooliganism? At what point did we miss the compass that should ordinarily take us away from this Pharaoh era, where wickedness, primitiveness and prebendalism appear to be the only thematic focus of a privileged few, trying in their greed and self-aggrandizement, to perpetually ridicule our collective sufferance?” he asked.

“We weep for our dear country. We shed tears of anguish and sorrow. We are pained by the gunpoint democracy that President Muhammadu Buhari has introduced to our body politic.

“We condemn the continued partisanship of the security agencies against the interest of Nigerians. We wish to insist that these categories of persons be denied visas or have their visas revoked on account of their anti-democratic conducts which have consistently threatened the very foundation of our fledgling democracy.

“This action of the APC against the senate president, and its desperate plot to unseat him has permanently left a gory scar on our democracy. APC has literally changed its name to All Political Coupists, or better still All Progressives Coupists.

“Conveying masked operatives of the DSS to the hallowed ground of the national assembly to subvert the will of the people against an arm of government is the most ridiculous conduct by trained secret service agents. In fact, the DSS has become more or less the armed wing of the APC.

“Let us for once instill some sanity in our democratic practices. Let us assume our role as the giant of Africa both in deeds and practice.”