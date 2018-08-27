The Assistant National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Muhammad Sani Ibrahim, has dismissed speculations of automatic ticket for Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, and other senators in the North-west zone.

In a statement issued at the weekend in Kaduna, Ibrahim described such speculations being bandied around as unfounded and very disturbing.

Sani was suspended indefinitely by his Tudun Wada ward in Kaduna. The state chapter of the APC had kicked against directives by the National Secretariat of the party to lift the suspension.

Since then, there had been speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, had endorsed Sani for automatic ticket.

However, Ibrahim maintained that such rumours should be disregarded as there is a standard channel for the communication of all decisions, including the so-called endorsement or automatic tickets.

“As a compatriot, I feel deeply disturbed by the recent developments in our great party, especially the unfounded rumours regarding candidates for the various offices as we approach the 2019 general election.

“More disturbing is the story of the so-called endorsements or automatic tickets that people have been spreading on social media, especially as it relates to Kaduna Central and many other parts of the North-west senatorial district,” Ibrahim said.

He said for the records and in the interest of the party constitution and its public image, “I wish to declare my opinion and suggestion as follows: ‘The party constitution is supreme and decisions at the national level are not a one-man show as some people wrongly assume.

“There is a standard channel for the communication of all decisions, including the so-called endorsement or automatic tickets. And this happens after decisions are reached collectively by the National Working Committee (NWC) in conjunction with the National Executive Committee (NEC) which is vested with such powers.

“It follows logically, therefore, that the stories being bandied on social media are misleading in the sense that our party is governed by its constitution and not individual wishes. That is why we have the NWC and the NEC.”

Ibrahim further stated that he was “doubtful of the rumours making the rounds on social media that our amiable President Buhari had ‘endorsed’ the candidature of Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani for 2019.”

This, according to the statement, “is infantile and entirely a false story,” stressing that as a national officer, he was disappointed by attempts to mislead Nigerians on social media with spurious claims as it relates to a state where he comes from.

“And if, for example, the rumour about Kaduna Central senatorial zone was based on the assumption that both our national chairman and the incumbent Senator were activists, it is still incorrect as their personal link is distinct from public interest.

“Let me make it categorically and abundantly clear that the APC will not and could not have given automatic ticket or endorsed any single candidate without recourse to guideline on nomination as stipulated in our party’s constitution.”

The statement maintained that the Senate seat of any senatorial district is not the exclusive preserve for any special favour, pointing out that loyalty to the party is as paramount as disciplinary action against any disobedient and erring member, and this must be adhered to without any superficial influence.

The former lawmaker also kicked against the proposed direct primaries, saying it is an invitation to anarchy.

The statement said direct primaries as is being proposed is misplaced in the Northwest.

According to him, “My reason for the outright rejection of the direct primaries being proposed include, but not limited to violence, inconclusive return of result from the terrains of our rural areas, thuggery, security challenges as it affects Zamfara, Kaduna and few other states in the Northwest.”