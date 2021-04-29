The All Progressive Congress (APC) has disowned a factional leadership in Bayelsa State stating that there is no crisis rocking the party in the state.

According to investigations two members of the party, Ebierein Fala Itubor and Ogoibiri Orubebe had claimed that they are the chairman and deputy chairman respectively.

However the party in a statement from its Caretaker and Extraordinary Committee Secretary, Bayelsa, Alabo Martins, stated categorically that the APC in Bayelsa State remain one big peaceful and united family under the unassailable leadership of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and former governor of the state, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Alabo who described Itubor and Orubebe as impostors that have been suspended from the party for anti-party activities by working for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said their motive is to ignite disunity among party members, and to create a wrong image of the party leadership to the general public.





The Bayelsa APC scribe added that the self acclaimed factional chairman and his cohorts have been working for the PDP all along and have worked against the APC in all the elections held in the state. According to him they have lost interest in the party evident by their failure to register or revalidate their membership with the party in the just concluded party membership registration and revalidation exercise.

Martins maintained that the party under the leadership of Sylva has been liberal and carried every critical stakeholder of the party in the state along in the scheme of things and urged those hired to destabilize the party to retrace their step and join in building the party.

On the recent defections from the party, he explained that those leaving the party were not faithful and committed members but politicians only interested in what they can gain for their selfish interest.