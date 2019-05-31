<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied the existence of a phantom group known as Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) in its ranks, noting that the existence of the group is not supported by the party’s constitution.

In a statement, Edo APC Publicity Secretary, Chris Azebamwan, disowned the group, stressing that the supposed movement was not only antithetical to the unity and stability of the party, but was also unknown to the party’s constitution.

“The attention of the State Executive Committee of the APC, Edo State has been drawn to page IV of a national newspaper of Tuesday,May 28, 2019 published by a group called EPM purporting the same to have been done on behalf of the Edo State APC.

“The aspiration of every responsible political party such as the APC is to put a government in place that will serve the interests and wellbeing of the citizens of the state such as we have in Govrnor Godwin Obaseki and his team.

“We, therefore, direct all those behind the movement to desist from associating their nefarious activities with the APC,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Godwin Obaseki has stressed the need for effective policy framework to check tobacco consumption and reduce the risks of cardiovascular diseases.

The governor said this in commemoration of the World No Tobacco Day marked by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other organs of the United Nations to raise awareness and check tobacco consumption.

Obaseki said appropriate measures, such as effective policies, were needed to complement efforts by health workers, civil society organisations and relevant non-governmental organisations (NGOs), in raising awareness and sensitisation on the dangers of tobacco consumption.

“Urgent policy frameworks must be put in place to check tobacco consumption.

“This will contribute to reducing the associated cardiovascular risks tobacco users are exposed to.

“As a government, we will continue to support policies to check the increase in cardiovascular diseases associated with the consumption of tobacco,” he said.