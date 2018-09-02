The All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to discipline its members plotting to oppose its choice of direct primary.

The party initially decided to adopt indirect primary for all elective positions, but later switched to direct primary.

Indirect primary election would require delegates to choose the party’s candidate while direct primary is a process where interested members of the party vote for a candidate.

The APC says some of its members, drawn from various organs of the party, are planning to meet on Sunday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, to kick against the adoption of direct primary.

“We want to state clearly that the meeting is illegal and an attempt to puncture the sincere efforts being made by the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC to reposition our Party ahead the 2019 General Elections and to ensure unity, equity and justice in the Party,” the APC said in a statement issued Sunday by Yekini Nabena, its acting spokesman.

“The outcome of such meeting which is already known will be a nullity and we admonish our members to disregard such meetings in the interest of the Party. It is illegal to call such meetings outside the purview of the constituted authority.”

The ruling party said the identities of those behind the meeting have been identified and “unless they desist from such they will be dealt with in line with the Party’s Constitution at the appropriate time”.

The APC added that its national working committee will resist any attempt to disrupt the current peace and harmony prevailing in the party after the exit of some of its members.

“We remain focused in delivering good governance to Nigerians and above all ensuring the victory for our Party come 2019 and we will not be intimidated by the antics of a few in ensuring success for our Party,” the party said.