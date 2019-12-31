<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Diaspora Chair­men Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has pleaded with its two former national chairmen to inter­vene and resolve the crises rocking the party in some parts of the country.

The forum made the plea in a Save Our Soul (SOS) message jointly signed by 12 diaspora chairmen of the party on Monday and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

It was signed by Dr. Phil­ip Idaewor, chairman, APC UK and chairman, APC Diaspora Forum; Mr. Law­al Ayoola, chairman, APC Scandinavia and secretary, APC Diaspora Forum; Prof. Adesegun Labinjo, chair­man, APC USA.

Others included Mr. Hammed Adefioye, chair­man, APC Ireland; Mr. Charles Michelleti, chair­man, APC Ghana; Mr. Ste­phen Tella, chairman, APC Spain and Mr. Olalekan Ogunwede, chairman, APC Germany.

Those who also signed were: Mr. Olanrewaju Ba­logun, chairman, APC France; Mr. David Abra­ham, chairman, South Ko­rea; Mr. Elas Abone, chair­man, APC Canada and Tony Isama, chairman emeritus, APC Chairmen Forum.

The forum leaders specif­ically called on two former national chairmen, Chief Adebisi Akande and Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, to me­diate immediately and save the party from disintegra­tion.

They explained that the party needed their presence, attention and intervention as fathers and elder states­men, who were the founding leaders of the party.

The party leaders in Di­aspora said they were com­pelled by a sense of duty and anxiety about the present state of the party concern­ing the issues and challeng­es of which they were very much conversant with.

“We fear that something should be urgently done and steps taken to bring peace, sanity and discipline back into the party.

“The APC was envisaged and dreamt of by members at the foundation will soon­er than later become history as a political party in Nige­ria, if.

“We are convinced that many Nigerians from the different political parties, groups and associations gave their best to see not only the birth of this ideo­logical movement for a pro­gressive, social democratic political party.

“They are in agony as they watch their hopes and emotional investment being dissipated on the altars of personal acrimo­nies without regard to the founding vision of this po­litical party.

“Sirs, many Nigerians actually died in the struggle to see APC established as a force for political change for the good of Nigeria.

“Many gave selflessly of their times, intellects, fi­nances and other material resources to ensure that this party becomes a reality,” the party leaders said.

They also called on other fathers of APC to bring all groups back to the table of its common political broth­erhood, as a disciplined force for good.

According to them, the two former leaders were indeed the fathers of this party, and both led the party during its infancy.

“They had led the party through its teething age to becoming a party that be­came the symbol of hope for millions of Nigerians; and the vehicle which liberated the country.

“They had also brought the party from the vice grip of a corruption focussed and entrenched group, who had held sway at the time of the coming to life of the great party.

“We are troubled to no end, that unending conflicts seem to have become the or­der, and not just at state lev­els, but also at the national level.

“The house you laboured day and night to lead in building is actually being pulled apart, and the con­tinued building process has become totally disrupted.

“On our part, we know the cost of this movement and project to us as leaders and members of the party in the Diaspora.

“As things stand today, APC transmuting into what it was not envisioned to be, may have far more un­pleasant consequences for our polity and country than anticipated.

“This is because a desta­bilised APC political party will reinforce the negative view of the Nigerian polit­ical leadership, and further cause disenchantment of young Nigerians to the pos­sibilities of a better future and country.

“On the street, it is al­ready being openly declared, by many who supported this party in the past; that APC is not different from the PDP.

“For any member of this progressive family, that should be taken for what it is: a nauseating insult.

“APC should, and is indeed in our view, be so completely distinguishable from the Peoples Democrat­ic Party (PDP), just as day is known to be too different from the night and death from life,” the forum lead­ers said.

They noted that it was time they came together, worked together and pulled together to save the party from disintegration.