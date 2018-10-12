



The All Progressives Congress, APC, has not issued certificate of return to any candidate after its primary elections across the country, Mr. Yekini Nabena, acting national publicity secretary of the party, has said.

Nabena made this known in an interview in Abuja on Thursday.

He was reacting to reports that Uba Sani from Kaduna Central had been issued certificate of return.

The spokesperson said, “no candidate has been given the certificate of return.

“Since you have been following the primaries, has anybody been given the certificate of return?

On the pending motion filed in court by Uba Sani in a Kaduna High Court for omission of his name, Nabena said, “we are going to take a look at all these cases and their merits.

“That is why we have a legal adviser. In the areas of the court, the legal adviser is going to look at all the situations and advise the working committee appropriately.

“We will take a look at everything and those that their names will be sent to INEC will know that they are the candidate of the party,” he said.