



The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Sapele, Delta State has rejected claims by the Peoples Democratic Party, that it was behind the Presidential and National Assembly elections day attack by political thugs on voters at Ward 9, Unit 15 in Amukpe area of Sapele, Delta State, where two persons were said to have lost theirs lives in their desperation to snatch a ballot box.

The party also called on the security agencies to disregard the allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that the attack was carried out by one of the APC chieftains whose house was torched after the attack, asserting that this was a ploy to rig election in Ward 9 which has always been APC stronghold.

The press release signed by the party chairman, Comrade Friday Erubasa and the LGA Publicity Secretary, Michael Ukere, also called on security agencies to investigate what the two deceased persons, Michael Chibueze and Jeffrey Otevane, were doing at that polling booth when they were not registered voters of Unit 15.

The party alleged that its investigations revealed that the two persons were PDP members recruited as mercenaries by the PDP to cover up its track.