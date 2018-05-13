The All Progressives Congress (APC), said no parallel local government (LG) congresses held in Ebonyi on Saturday to elect party executives.

The congress committee chairman, Chief Nicholas Adekunle-Ajayi, stated this on Sunday in Abakaliki, while addressing newsmen.

Adekunle-Ajayi, at a joint media briefing, with the State Party Chairman, Chief Eze Nwachukwu, described report of parallel congresses in Ebonyi as misleading, lacking in truth and without merit.

Adekunle-Ajayi said that the congresses that held across the 13 local government areas were peaceful and successful.

He affirmed that he supervised the congresses in five local government areas across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The committee chairman said that other members of his team monitored the exercise in the remaining eight local government areas.

He added that the reports submitted by the teams described the congresses as peaceful, credible and transparent.

He said that the misleading reports were designed to undermine the huge success recorded by the party in the state by ‘enemies of the party.’

“I, Chief Nicholas Adekunle-Ajayi, is the congress committee chairman appointed by the National Working Committee (NWC) and I’m the person who conducted the congresses in Ebonyi.

“To the best of my knowledge, there were no parallel congresses in the state.

“There is nothing like parallel congresses; parallel congresses can only exist if the national body of the party establishes two working committees for such congresses.

“There is just one authentic congress committee chairman for Ebonyi and that person is my humble self,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Nwachukwu, the state chairman described the reports of alleged LG parallel congresses by two factions of APC in Ebonyi as originating from the figment of the imagination of peddlers of the rumour.

He explained that APC has only one structure under the leadership of the Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

He told newsmen that Ebonyi APC LG congresses held on Saturday, May 12 and that it was peaceful, transparent and attended by a large crowd of members.

“For records, we have no faction in APC in Ebonyi.

“APC is one big family and we have our leader in the person of Onu.

“The success of the wards and local government congresses have caused upset to the enemies of the party.

“The misleading reports were designed to undermine and discredit the achievements of the party.

“But I want to urge our party members to disregard the reports and focus on the forthcoming state congress.

“Our congresses yesterday was a huge success,’’ he said.

Nwachukwu commended the party faithful, stakeholders and leaders for making the exercise a huge success.