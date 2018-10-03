



The All Progressives Congress has declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the governorship primaries of the party in Lagos State.

The declaration was made on Wednesday by the Chairman of the Electoral Panel appointed by the party’s National Working Committee, Clement Ebri.

Ebri had on Tuesday declared the primaries conducted by the leadership of the party in Lagos State, with Tunde Balogun as Chairman, as null and void.

However, the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, deacribed the election as a done deal.

This was followed by Ebri’s announcement on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu vied for the ticket with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.