The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has chided Governor Ayodele Fayose over his allegation that the party has colluded with the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Professor Kayode Soremekun, to recruit the students of the institution to act as presiding officers to rig the July 14 governorship election in favour of the APC.

Substantiating the allegation, Fayose had on state media alleged that the vice-chancellor held a meeting with the governorship candidate of the APC, Dr Kayode Fayemi, where the duo perfected strategies to recruit FUOYE students to work as presiding officers to help APC rig the poll.

In a statement on Saturday, the state’s Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said the party was not surprised by that “spurious allegation”.

The party stated that the governor had become jittery since APC conducted a peaceful and crisis-free primary election that produced Fayemi as the APC’s candidate.

He said Fayose’s current allegation was similar to his earlier blackmail of the Professor when the governor alleged during Ondo State governorship election that INEC had plotted to use Soremekun to announce a fake result declaring APC’s candidate, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, as the winner.

Olatunbosun faulted Fayose’s claim that Soremukun met with Fayemi in Abuja to plot the alleged recruitment of his students to be used during the election as presiding officers to help APC rig the poll.

“This is not the first time that Fayose would blackmail Prof Soremekun of a plot to help the APC win election.

“Fayose did it during Ondo State governorship election when he took to the media to accuse the professor of conspiracy to help announce a fake result in favour of the APC even when the innocent Professor was not anywhere near Nigeria at the time.

“Fayose is jittery and apprehensive after alleged reports of his illegal activities to coral INEC and corps members to help him rig election became public knowledge.”