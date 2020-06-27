



The All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday said the decision of the party’s National Executive Council, NEC, was not a “witch-hunt.”

Recall that the APC NEC had dissolved its National Working Committee, due to protracted leadership crisis.

The party’s NEC also constituted a caretaker committee headed by the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni.

At the meeting, President Muhammadu Buhari urged aggrieved members to suspend all court matters in the interest of the party.

Buhari had lamented that the party was at the verge of self-destruction.

However, APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena appealed to aggrieved members of the party to adhere to Buhari’s appeal.

Nabena called on all members of the party to support the caretaker committee in repositioning APC.





In a statement he issued, Nabena said: “Perceived fears of a witch hunt is misplaced. The APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee headed by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has been given a mandate by the APC NEC to reform our party and ensure unity across party ranks.

“There can be contestation which is not unusual in a political organization, but the task before us now is to support APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee to settle our differences and bring the much-needed reconciliation and peace to our dear party at this point.

“The leader of our party, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on party members to withdraw cases against the party in court. It is a welcome development that many members have begun adhering to the president’s call. I urge other members and groups to do the same for the growth and unity of our party.”