The State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kwara State has been dissolved.

This was announced in a resolution signed by the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and the party’s National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, at the end of the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on Monday in Abuja.

The resolution read, “The NWC at its meeting of July 30, 2018, examined the unfolding developments within the party in Kwara State, specifically the irregularities that characterised the conduct and outcome of the congresses that produced the leadership of the party at all levels (ward, local government and state).

“The committee also reviewed the actions of some of the leaders of the party that emerged from the above congress who participated in an open rally calling on the Senate President to decamp to the PDP.

“The NWC after a careful and exhaustive deliberation on this and other developments in the state chapter of the party, and pursuant to the provisions of article 13.4 (xvi) and (xvii) of the party’s constitution, invoked its powers as enshrined therein and hereby resolve to dissolve all party organs from ward, local government and state executive of the party in Kwara.”

Meanwhile, the leadership also appointed a caretaker committee led by Bashir Bolarinwa to head the State Executive Committee of the party in Kwara, while caretaker committees would be constituted in the wards and local government areas.

The appointment of the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Kwara State Executive Committee takes immediate effect.