



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Cross Rivers state, Dr Frankland Briyai, alleging that the REC is working in connivance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to manipulate the forthcoming elections in the state.

The Vice Chairman of the APC in the South South, Mr Ntufam Hilliard Eta, who made the call while speaking to journalists in Abuja yesterday, declared that the APC has enough evidence to prove that the REC was bias and working in tandem with the PDP to manipulate the forthcoming elections.

According to him, “We have enough evidence in Cross River State as a party, that the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, is in bed with the PDP. Number one, in the Local Government Area of the governor, Obudu LGA, when the voter’s registration exercise was going on, against the less than 20 per cent average as regards the number of voters, Obudu LGA now recorded more than 100 per cent new voters. It rose about 58,000 to 158,000, a figure of about 70,000 difference which is an impossibility.

“Secondly, we are aware that the REC has released sensitive electoral materials to the PDP candidates including result sheets and ballot papers. We are also aware that when he was conducting the training of ad-hoc staff, he solicited the support of those adhoc staff for the PDP, he told them in clear terms that they should do everything possible to ensure that they bring their people for that exercise.

“Lastly” he said, “even when I wrote to him as the National Vice Chairman, that the list of agents from the state is from my office, he still discountenances that letter and instead took the list from Usani Usani which is working in cahoots with the PDP in Cross River State. With all these we have realized that the man is working very hard to see that he decimates the APC in Cross River State to the advantage of the PDP.

“We are calling for either his resignation or he should be posted out of Cross Rivers state since his appointment. He has become comfortable with the governor, he is so comfortable with the PDP, so we want him posted out of Cross Rivers State” he stated.