<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari will today make a final decision on the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for Tuesday next week.

According to a report, President Buhari sanctioned the meeting but legal issues raised around it have made him seek clarification from relevant stakeholders.

The acting National Secretary of the party, Mr. Victor Giadom, had last week issued a notice of a meeting for March 17, to make decisions on raging issues affecting the party, including the suspension of the National Chairman, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, by an Abuja High Court.

Although Oshiomhole had dismissed the court ruling as ineffectual, waving a counter court ruling from the Federal High Court, sitting in Kano, which asked all parties in the crisis to revert to status quo antebellum, but Giadom and the National Vice Chairman, North-east, Mr. Mustapha Salihu, insisted that the suspension of the national chairman subsisted.





But three other national officers: National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu; National Legal Adviser, Mr. Babatunde Ogala; and ‘National Secretary,’ Mr. Waziri Bulama, in a statement at the weekend, declared the proposed meeting unconstitutional on the ground that it was not called in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

However, national daily reported that Buhari authorised the March 17 meeting on the strength of a written request by Giadom, asking the president for a date for NEC meeting to resolve outstanding issues plaguing the party.

The president was said to have given him the date.