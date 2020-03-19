<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Uche Nwosu, the 2019 governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State, has spoken on President Muhammadu Buhari’s last minute intervention in the recent crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Monday, Buhari stopped the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting that might have resulted in the removal of the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Nwosu in a statement on Wednesday, said that the president intervened in order to save APC from collapse.

Noting that the conflict was escalating beyond management, Nwosu who rejoined the APC last December, advised Oshiomhole to use the fresh opportunity to make peace with party members.





The former Chief of Staff to former Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, called on party stakeholders to make peace with Oshiomhole.

“There is a need for every party member to sue for peace because the collapse of APC would not be good for anybody.”

On the next general election in Nigeria, Nwosu stressed that 2023 is still far and it is only God that can give anybody the presidency.

“Let nobody thinks that the earlier he starts preparing for the presidential ticket, the better his chances of having it,” he added.