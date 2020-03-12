<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Signs that the days of the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, are numbered further emerged on Thursday when the billboard and banner containing his picture and that of President Muhammadu Buhari was removed by the party.





The ruling party which has been embroiled in internal crisis for some months now has however replaced it with Buhari’s picture alone ahead of the emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for next week Tuesday.

As at Wednesday, Oshiomhole’s picture and that of Buhari were still on the billboard at the National Secretariat.