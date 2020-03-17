<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Members of the National Working Committee opposed to the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, have taken up their seats in the conference hall ahead of the crucial meeting.

Some of those seated include the Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom; National Vice Chairman, North East, Mustapha Salihu; Deputy National Organising Secretary, Mohammed Ibrahim; the National Vice Chairman, North West, Inuwa Abdulkadir; and the National Financial Secretary, Tajudeen Bello, among others.





However, Oshiomhole and those loyal to him are still locked up in his office holding a strategy meeting on how best to handle the day’s meeting.

Those at the meeting in Oshimohole’s office include Abiola Ajimobi, who is being touted as the replacement for Otunba Niyi Adebayo as Deputy National Chairman (South); National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibidiro; National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala; the National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu; and the National Vice Chairman, South-South, among others.