Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), has criticised recent judgments by the judiciary, saying it was not the duty of the court to award victory to a candidate that had been rejected by the electorate.
The embattled party chairman said the judgments had given insight into likely amendments to the Electoral Act to ensure that where there was a dispute concerning an election, rather than award victory to a different person, the court would only be capable of ordering a repeat of the electoral exercise.
The APC national chairman spoke to State House correspondents on the party’s plans after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, few hours after the Supreme Court ruled on the application for a review of its own judgment brought by Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
He said: “What I think that we must discuss as a people, which concerns you and I as Nigerians who believe in democracy, is that the law should be amended such that no matter what happens, when people have voted, they cannot be dismissed as ‘April Fools’.
“You can’t say that although you have voted, and at the time you did so, you voted in good faith believing that the candidates before you on parade were competent to be so paraded and, as a Nigerian voter you voted, then at some other time some other person tells you that the man you voted is not qualified either because of error in his name or because of chieftaincy title or whatever reason as to lead to disqualification.
“That cannot be the reason why a man who was rejected by the electorate would be imposed on the electorate.
“The court should not impose. If the court finds out that the preferred candidate did not win, for me the only democratic option, legal option will be to repeat the exercise.
“Nothing should empower the court to impose a man rejected by the people on the people. That goes to the heart of democracy and it destroys the fabric of our democratic process.
“So, in amending the Electoral Act, one of the things I’ll like to see the parliament do, and we are going to make a representation, is that in the unlikely event that the people have voted in good faith for a candidate that was validly put before them by INEC, and looking at the faces of the candidates they opted for a particular one, if anybody has any issue with that one that the people prefer and has won, the court cannot impose the person that was rejected.
“The very best the court can do is to order that the exercise be repeated, because in a democracy, nobody other than the people, can choose who governs them, not the courts.
“For me, this is fundamental when it comes to who actually won the election.”