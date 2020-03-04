<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Comrade Adams Oshiom­hole, chairman, All Progres­sives Congress (APC), has criticised recent judgments by the judiciary, saying it was not the duty of the court to award victory to a candidate that had been rejected by the electorate.

The embattled party chairman said the judgments had given insight into likely amendments to the Elector­al Act to ensure that where there was a dispute concern­ing an election, rather than award victory to a different person, the court would only be capable of ordering a re­peat of the electoral exercise.

The APC national chair­man spoke to State House correspondents on the par­ty’s plans after meeting Pres­ident Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, few hours after the Supreme Court ruled on the applica­tion for a review of its own judgment brought by Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Dem­ocratic Party (PDP).

He said: “What I think that we must discuss as a people, which concerns you and I as Nigerians who believe in democracy, is that the law should be amended such that no matter what happens, when people have voted, they cannot be dismissed as ‘April Fools’.

“You can’t say that al­though you have voted, and at the time you did so, you vot­ed in good faith believing that the candidates before you on parade were competent to be so paraded and, as a Nigerian voter you voted, then at some other time some other person tells you that the man you voted is not qualified either because of error in his name or because of chieftaincy title or whatever reason as to lead to disqualification.





“That cannot be the rea­son why a man who was re­jected by the electorate would be imposed on the electorate.

“The court should not im­pose. If the court finds out that the preferred candidate did not win, for me the only democratic option, legal op­tion will be to repeat the ex­ercise.

“Nothing should empow­er the court to impose a man rejected by the people on the people. That goes to the heart of democracy and it destroys the fabric of our democratic process.

“So, in amending the Elec­toral Act, one of the things I’ll like to see the parliament do, and we are going to make a representation, is that in the unlikely event that the people have voted in good faith for a candidate that was validly put before them by INEC, and looking at the faces of the candidates they opted for a particular one, if anybody has any issue with that one that the people pre­fer and has won, the court cannot impose the person that was rejected.

“The very best the court can do is to order that the ex­ercise be repeated, because in a democracy, nobody other than the people, can choose who governs them, not the courts.

“For me, this is fundamen­tal when it comes to who ac­tually won the election.”