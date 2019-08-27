<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

All the 16 local government chairmen of All Progressives Congress in Kwara state have opposed calls for the resignation of the state chairman of the party Hon Bashir O. Omolaja.

The council chairmen dismissed the people behind the call as self-serving and agents of destruction, adding that they were crying wolf where there is none.

A group known as Congress of Kwara Youths, had on Monday issued a quit notice to Hon Bolarinwa, urging him to resign his appointment with immediate effect.

Spokesperson of the group, Mr. Ishaq Ibrahim, who read the resolutions of the group, gave the party seven days to remove the APC chair from office.

Ibrahim said: “We have carefully watched the trend of political happening in the state in the last few days and we hereby lend our voice to corroborate the position of other stakeholders in the state who have earlier called for the party chairman’s removal.

“Hon. Bolarinwa’s greed, disloyalty attitude to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq doesn’t portray that of a true party helmsman who is expected to foster prudence, peace, unity and prosperity among members.

“He has demonstrated high level of greed, indiscipline, arrogance and insubordination against the highest ruling class in the state.”

He added: “We are urging him to retrace his steps and apologize unreservedly immediately to our governor and plead his loyalty to him so that the governor can continue to achieve is god given aim of repositioning the state without any unnecessary distraction for within.

“We hereby urge the APC national leadership to urgently oust Hon. Bolarinwa and allow an experienced party man from Kwara North to replace him.

“Failure to heed to our demand will lead to total takeover and shutdown of the APC secretariat by our members.”

But the 16 local government APC chairmen countered the claims, saying “as party chairmen at the local level and members of the State exco, we should know better.

“To the best of our knowledge, every member of the State exco has a voice in all decisions taken. The state chairman is a democrat to the core.

“We have implicit confidence in his leadership and style. We consider the group’s claim as merely playing to the gallery and doing the bid of his sponsors.

“To all intent and purposes, all actions of the State Chairman are geared towards sustaining the sanctity of the Party. His struggles and passion for the survival of the Party are highly appreciated. His sole objective is fighting for the soul of the Party with a view to strengthening it.

“We therefore call on all party faithful to remain steadfast and resolute. And henceforth, we will not hesitate to invoke the relevant provisions of our party’s constitution to deal with recalcitrant members.”