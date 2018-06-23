The Senator Kabir Marafa faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Zamfara state has threatened legal action over the refusal of the National Convention Committee to recognise it as the authentic party executive in the state.

The faction was earlier on Saturday denied entry into the convention venue while the Governor Abdullaziz Yari faction was duly recognised.

Marafa faction’s spokesman, Muhammad Bakyasuwa, in protesting his group’s non-recognition, said his faction was the duly elected state executive and wondered why they were denied recognition.

According to him, we have therefore resolved to pursue all legitimate means towards ensuring that justice and fairness is done in this case.

He added that his faction fulfilled all the requirements for contesting party positions at the state level while the reverse was the case with Governor Yari faction.

“The Governor Yari faction didn’t pay for the forms for contesting elections to party positions but our own faction fulfilled all the conditions including the payment of all the nomination forms “.