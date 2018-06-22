Ahead of Saturday’s national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party’s national secretariat in Abuja has become a beehive of activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while politicians and some state delegates continued to troop into the party’s secretariat on Friday, petty traders took advantage of the crowd to display their wares.

These included souvenirs, ranging from branded key holders to hats, face caps and T-shirts.

The tenure of the John Odigie Oyegun-led 21-member National Working Committee (NWC) of the party expires on Monday with 17 of them seeking re-election.

They include Deputy National Chairman (North), Lawal Shuaibu, National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, National Auditor, George Moghalu, and National Women Leader, Aisha Tijjani.

Others are National Organising Secretary, Osita Izunaso, National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, Deputy National Secretary, Victor Geidam, National Vice Chairman (South-West), Pius Akinyelure, and National Vice Chairman (North-West), Inuwa Abdulkadir.

Also re-contesting are the National Vice Chairman (North-Central), Zakari Abdullahi Ede, National Financial Secretary, Tajudeen Olawutan Bello, National Vice Chairman (South-East), Emma Eneukwu, National Vice Chairman (South-South), Hilliard Eta, and National Vice Chairman (North-East) Hon. Mustapha.

Former Edo Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, remains unopposed for the National Chairmanship position as Clement Ebri, a former governor of Cross River, had withdrawn from the race just like two other contestants earlier did.

However, seven aspirants are contesting for the National Organising Secretary post.

Expectations are that the state governors would meet with some of the aspirants ahead of the convention to explore possibilities of a consensus candidate.

Meanwhile, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa and Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee had said that the aspirants, irrespective of their number, the contestants would face the ballot if they failed to come up with a consensus candidate.

The resolution, according to him, was reached at a meeting of the governors on Tuesday.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari, at the APC National Executive Committee meeting in February, had insisted that the party should hold a national convention after the one year tenure extension proposed by the current NWC failed to sail through.

At least 6, 800 delegates are expected from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to elect new national executives of the party at the convention.