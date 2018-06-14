Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday threw her weight behind the incumbent National Vice-Chairman, South-East, Chief Emma Eneukwu, National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso and National Auditor, George Moghalu, who were seeking re-election ahead of the June 23 national convention of the party.

The endorsement was announced in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting held at the party’s secretariat yesterday.

Chairman of the party in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who read the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, which was also attended by the State Working Committee members of the party, said all the existing zoning arrangements of the party remains.

The development was not unconnected to a statement issued by a certain group in the state that was rooting for a former Secretary to Enugu State Government (SSG), Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, as Eneukwu’s replacement.

But the party said such people should be discountenanced as they were merely meant to destabilise the APC in Enugu State and eventually deny President Muhammadu Buhari votes in 2019.

The communiqué reads in part; “Chief Hon. Emma Eneukwu having performed excellently well and being an indigene of Udi Local Government Area, has the support of the entire Enugu State delegates to the APC national convention.

“That we condemn in totality any attempt by anybody no matter how highly placed to destabilise the agreed zoning arrangement in the state, previously established by leaders of the party in 2014 as it relates to party positions.

“That we commend the national convention committee of the APC in all of its efforts in planning a hitch-free national convention.

“Enugu State APC cannot be cowed by anybody, no matter any previous position you may have held, or the position the person may occupy. We must learn that new leaders must emerge; we can’t continue to lead this country with our past glory.

“Every day, new leaders emerge; the world is calling for new leaders. Very recently, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the ‘Not Too Young to Run Bill’ into law, this shows progressive leadership.

“Those who have been either past governor, past senator or past this or that must allow new leaders to emerge, must allow those who are leading well to lead. We cannot be cowed by those who joined us from the PDP.

“If PDP was a great party, where they had served as either senator or SSG, they should have remained in PDP; we built APC, we established APC in Enugu State. So, we cannot be pushed around.

“People believe that politics is about their village; that politics is about those who bear the same surname with them.

“Today, Enugu State APC has taken a stand, we cannot have a state chairman from Nkanu West and Vice-Chairman, Nkanu West, it can’t help us in election. People here are not in APC because Buhari won, they have been here even when APC was yet to be accepted, when people called us all sorts of names, including Boko Haram. Some of us almost ostracized. We cannot, therefore, at this stage allow latter day converts push us aside.

“For emphasis, Emma Eneukwu, George Moghalu, Osita Izunaso are our choice, we are 100 per cent behind our leaders,” it further stated.