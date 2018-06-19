Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for Saturday, a member of the publicity sub-committee of the National Convention Organising Committee, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said there will be no ‘unity list.’

There have been rumours that a ‘unity list’ made up of consensus candidates for the various positions has been drawn up.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa who spoke to journalists in Abuja after a brief meeting between the governors and the sub-committee at the convention secretariat, however, said there was room for affirmation and consensus.

She also confirmed reports that APC governors are scheduled to meet Wednesday evening in Abuja to decide on a consensus list of aspirants for its National Working Committee (NWC) positions.

“There is no unity list but there is room for affirmation and consensus. No unity list you can say is APC list. Anywhere you see any such list, it is fake.”

She said 20 positions had been returned unopposed while 42 posts are being contested.

Some members of the NWC seeking re-election are the National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni; Deputy National Chairman (North), Lawan Shuaibu; National Organising Secretary; Osita Izunaso; and National Auditor, George Muoghalu.

However the appeal committee headed by the Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, might work against the return of some of the officials.

Mr Okorocha is believed to be specifically opposed to the return of Mr Izunaso, a former senator. Both men are from Imo and support different APC factions in the state. The faction supported by Mr Izunaso is recognised by the outgoing executives of the party.

The appeal committee headed by Mr Okorocha announced on Saturday that it had disqualified about 19 aspirants seeking various positions. Although it did not list the candidates it disqualified, Mr Izunaso is suspected to be among them.

That move has been criticised by the Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON) and chieftain of the party, Osita Okechukwu. Mr Okechukwu said the governor has no power to disqualify anyone or stop their re-election.