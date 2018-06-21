The last challenger to Adams Oshiomhole for the position of national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stepped down.

Clement Ebri announced his decision to withdraw from the race in a public statement.

Recall that two other persons challenging Mr Oshiomhole for the topmost position in the ruling party earlier withdrew from the race.

Mr Ebri’s withdrawal now means Mr Oshiomhole is the sole candidate for the position of national chairman of the APC at Saturday’s convention.

Mr Oshiomhole, a former Edo State governor, enjoys the support of President Muhammadu Buhari and many other leaders of the party.