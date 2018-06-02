The Secretary of the National Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Ben Uwajumogu, has resigned his appointment.

He tendered his resignation letter to the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee on Friday night.

Uwajumogu later told reporters in Abuja on Saturday that he resigned to attend to personal family matters.

The committee scribe explained that the new date of June 23 for the convention has come in conflict with his plans to attend the graduation ceremony of his two children who are in schools in England…