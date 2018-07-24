The All Progressives Congress has assured its members and supporters that it will continue to consolidate on its majority status ahead of the 2019 general elections in spite of the defection of some members.

The party gave the assurance in a statement by Malam Bolaji Abudullahi, its National Publicity Secretary on Tuesday in Abuja.

It stated that the APC-led Federal Government would continue to work hard to deliver on its campaign promises to Nigerians.

It added that “the APC notes the development in the National Assembly, with the defection of some members to other parties.

“In the last couple of weeks, our party leaders worked to stave off this situation as responsible party leaders would do, but the individuals involved have different considerations beyond the grievances that they were willing to discuss, and which our leaders were willing to address.

“As a truly democratic party, however, APC respects the rights of every citizen to political association.”

It, therefore, urged its members to remain calm as it continued to work to position the party for the next general elections.

It stated that APC remained in firm control of 25 states of the 36 states of the federation and maintained

clear majority in Federal House of Representatives and state assemblies.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, announced the defection of 15 APC senators from the party.