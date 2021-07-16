APC congresses: State chairmen complain of abandonment by governors

The State Caretaker Committee chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have complained to the national leadership of the party the ill-treatment they receive from their state governors, stressing that they have been victims of use and dump.

Chairman of the Forum of Caretaker chairmen of APC and Borno State chairman, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, complained of the neglect during the meeting between the party’s national leadership and the State Caretaker Committees chairmen in Abuja on Friday.

Speaking during the meeting, he said: “Today, we are very happy and also proud of the way you people are steering the party. We are proud of it. Why I said this the Caretaker Committee brought three executive governors to our party.

“Also your excellency, let me show my anger and worry. Why I said this is because publicly, I am not happy with some of our governors. Why I said this is because they used my chairmen and dumped them,” he quipped.

In his welcome address, the party’s National Secretary, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, took a swipe at the opposition party, yapping that APC will not reject its boss like the opposition party did to theirs.

“May I commence by commending the leader of our party, President Muhammadu Buhari for steering the Ship of our Statehood on course during very trying times.

“The grit of a leader becomes established when a nation faces difficult times and our dear President has shown unparalleled leadership in the face of global economic downturn, low revenues and artificial insecurity.

“He deserves our utmost support as he continues in building infrastructures despite the circumstances. Just yesterday, he carried out the groundbreaking for the Kano-Kaduna rail project. The inclusion of many Nigerians in the social safety net is also worthy of our commendation. May God bless and sustain him for Nigeria,” he said.

Although, he did not mention the party, he apparently referred to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“May I also extend the best wishes of the National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of our great party, Hon. Mai Mala Buni. This party is so blessed to have a man like him at the helm of its affairs at this time.

“At a time when some of the leaders of other parties are telling us that their own National Chairman is a liar, we in APC are blessed to have a very focused leadership, calm and collected, who is honest and is achieving tremendous results, day by day.

“Within a short period of time, under his leadership, the party has recorded fundamental achievements which persons may have thought impossible.

“The membership registration has been a huge success. We have won off-cycle elections in 99 per cent of the states/Constituencies that came up.

“The Constitution review exercise of our party is done and dusted. Peace has returned to the party, and this has enhanced the growth of the party.

“The party has grown from strength to strength, this is evident by the coming of three governors into our party, former governors and former Speakers of the House of Representatives, serving and non-serving Senators, etc. And more are coming,” he said.

On the much awaited Congresses, the chief scribe of the party noted: “As you are aware, the Congresses of our party will commence soon, it became pertinent that we brief you as a First-Line-Charge, on the details of the exercise and what is expected of you.

“On behalf of the CECPC, may I thank you for the work you are doing in your states, especially with the membership registration and peace-building.

“Although, there are some of the states that we have received complaints over the handling of the registration exercise, we shall not generalise it and we will see how to prevent it from happening in this context.

“This very exercise is so important for the progress of this party and we must get it right. A lot depends on you seated here. No hoarding of forms shall be tolerated.

“The party urges all stakeholders to encourage consensus arrangements because this is a family affair. It is also a constitutional provision in our party. The Local organizing Committees and selection of ad hoc officials should be done in consultation with all the stakeholders in each state,” he said.