Sequel to the approval by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed July 1 as date for the resumption of sale of forms for the conduct of Congresses across Wards, Local Government Areas (LGAs) and States of the federation to elect party officials.

This is contained in an official notice signed and issued by the party’s Director of Organisation, Prof. Al-Mustapha, Ussiju Medaner in line with released timetable/schedule of activities by the party last week.

The statement also revealed that the purchase of forms for Ward Congresses will last between July 1–7, 2021, while the inauguration of Ward/LGA Congresses Screening/Screening Appeals Committee will take place July 10, 2021

The screening of aspirants for the Ward party positions holds July 12–16, 2021. The inauguration of Ward/LGA Congresses/Congresses Appeals Committee will take place July 19, 2021. Ward Congresses on July 24, 2021 while the Appeals arising from Ward Congresses on July 26–29, 2021.

As for the LGAs Congress, the statement disclosed that the purchase of forms for the LGA party positions takes place between July 26–30, 2021.





The screening of aspirants to LGA party positions will take place between July 19–26, 2021. LGA Congresses (including 3-man delegates to National Convention): August 14, 2021, while Appeals arising from LGA Congresses comes up between August 16–20, 2021.

On state congresses, purchase of forms for State Exco starts August 23–27, 2021. The inauguration of screening/screening Appeals Committee for State Exco in August 31, 2021. The screening of aspirants for State Exco comes up between September 6–8, 2021.

The appeals arising from screening for State Exco will take place between September 12–15, 2021 while State Congresses comes up on September, 2021 and the appeals arising from State Congresses will be September 19–21, 2021.

“By the notice, aspirants will purchase forms as follows: Ward Chairman – N10, 000; Ward Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer – N5,000; Other Offices – N2,000.

“Local Government Chairman – N25,000; Local Government Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer – N15,000.00; Other Offices – N10, 000.

“State Chairman – N100,000; State Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer – N50,000; Other Offices – N30,000.

“Meanwhile, female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each position,” the statement read.