A former governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, on Saturday hailed the peaceful and hitch-free conduct of the APC Local Government Congresses in Enugu State.

Nwobodo told newsmen after the congress of Enugu South Local Government Area held at Amechi Primary School, Awkunanw that the party faithful displayed faith and commitment not minding the heavy downpour in most parts of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chief Hycienth Ngwu; Chief Ozo Ogbodo and Mrs Uche Ani emerged national delegates of the party in Enugu South Local Government Area.

Nwobodo, who observed the congress as an elder statesman, said: “Our party faithful in Enugu South Local Government Area had displayed comportment and commitment to the party in spite of the heavy rain most of them turned up, “which is the large crowd you are seeing here today’’.

“I must confess that Enugu South Local Government Area had shown a good example of what a peaceful and transparent congress is all about.

“I believe that with this unity of purpose, the APC will take over the entire Enugu State and by extension the South-East.’’

The Administrative Secretary of APC South-East, Mr Uche Ilo, who conducted the LG Congress election, said that all the process of the congress were duly followed.

Ilo said that the congress also returned Mr Kelvin Ezeoha as the Chairman of the party in the council as well as other 26 executive members and ex-officio members as well.

“It was transparent, peaceful and there was no rancour display by any of the party faithful present as you can see. It started and ended very peaceful,’’ he said.

Reacting on behalf of the national delegates of the party in the council area, Ngwu, assured party faithful of quality and objective representation, which would make the party have `one voice’.

He also assured that all party faithful in the council area would be carried alone and made to participate fully in all party affairs.

“I will bring all APC activities closer to my people and ensure that what is due to them at the national level get to them even in due time.

“I am overwhelmed with joy over the unequivocal and strong support the party faithful gave to us especially me to be their representative at the national level,’’ Ngwu, who is the APC South-East Publicity Secretary, said.

NAN reports that heavy rain in most parts of the state especially in the Awkunanaw, Nkanu, Awgu and Enugu metropolis, led to the commencement of the Congresses at about 11 a.m. instead of the usually 8 a.m.

The 33 ward delegates in each of the 13 wards in the council area, who voted, were duly accredited; while option A4 was used for positions being contested by two or more persons.

The unopposed candidate (single candidate for a position) was returned through mass voice vote.