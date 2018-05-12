A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has commended the Judiciary in Rivers State for the courage to stand boldly as the last hope of the common man by granting the request of some members of APC who approached the courts in order to seek a peaceful resolution to the crises that rocked the party after the ward congresses where members who have paid for forms were willfully excluded.

Senator Magnus Abe, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, said it was regrettable that party leaders will descend so low by attempting to obstruct the functions of the Judiciary and disrupting the courts from sitting in the face of violent intimidation.

“We commend some members of the party who approached the courts in order to seek a peaceful resolution to the crisis that rocked the party after the ward congresses and for insisting that justice must prevail for those who were disenfranchised.”

“They have done well because the absence of law is the presence of anarchy and as Rivers people, we cannot fold our arms and allow anarchy to envelope the State.”