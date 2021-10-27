APC congress: We didn’t receive any petition in Ekiti – appeal panel

The Chairman of the five-member appeal panel set up by the governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Committee for the State Congress in Ekiti State, Chief Iyiola Oladokun has disclosed that there was no dissenting voice against the State Congress held on the October,16,2021.

Oladokun, former deputy governor of Oyo State hinted that the panel would soon write its report and forward same to the national secretariat since there was no petition.

He stated that the Southwest Agenda for 23 presidential aspirations of the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (SWAGA) did not turn in any petition or document against the congress.

Oladokun said: “We arrived Ekiti on Sunday and we made our presence known immediately to all members and to whoever that was aggrieved as a result of the State Congress of October 16.

“We commenced operation at the party Secretariat on Monday at 2 pm, we didn’t see anybody to present any petition before us.

‘Before we left Abuja, no petition or document of complaints was given to us. We were even here at the Secretariat on Tuesday trying to give whoever was not aware of our arrival on Monday the benefit of the doubt, but we received none.

“We learnt all the officials emerged through consensus at the State Congress. Despite that, there was still voice affirmation in electing the 36-member executives. Based on this, we are preparing our report to be submitted at the national headquarters of our party.

“No group by the name SWAGA submitted any petition before us. No petition from any group or individuals was received in the course of our staying here”, the former deputy governor stated.

Oladokun charged members of the executive to unify the party and work hard to win the coming local government election slated for December 4, 2021, and the 2022 governorship poll in the state

In his response, the Chairman of SWAGA in Ekiti, Senator Tony Adeniyi, said they decided not to file any petition because the body was in court challenging the delegate list used and the outcome of the ward and local government congresses.

“It will be an exercise in futility to be participating in a congress that we are contesting the delegate list used for its conduct. The matter is before the Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti and the matter came up today(Thursday) for hearing.

“We are awaiting the outcome of the court on the issue”, Adeniyi said.