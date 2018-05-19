The Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence said 2,500 officers had been deployed to provide security at the All Progressives Congress state congress in Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the convention, scheduled to hold at the Elkanemi Worriers Stadium on Saturday, will elect new party executives.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Wakil Maye, told NAN that the command had deployed 1,500 policemen to provide adequate security.

Maye said: “We have deployed well-kitted men comprising mobile police force, conventional police and Intelligence in strategic places for traffic control, security and surveillance to ensure a successful convention.

“Also deployed are personnel from the Explosive Ordinance Department, Federal Anti-Robbery Squad men with armoured vehicles and sniffer dogs.”

He said that the Police was determined to ensure that the congress was free of violence or any form of disturbance.

Similarly, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Borno Commandant of the NSCDC, said the command had deployed 1,000 personnel to collaborate with the police to provide security.

Abdullahi said the team included 700 men of the anti-riot squad, bomb detection and disposal unit as well as 300 men from the intelligence and detective unit.